FOSTER, Daniel "Danny" Reid, 61, of North Chesterfield, Va., joined his parents, Paige and Nancy Foster, in heaven on October 6, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Hunter Reid Foster and Joshua Ryan Foster (Madison); their mother, Janet Miller (Curt); grandson, Weston Reid Foster; siblings, Paige "Chip" Foster Jr. (Melissa), Bonnie Patrick (Dean) and Amy Casstevens (Mike); and numerous nieces and nephews. Danny had long careers with both Ukrop's and Home Depot. He was a hardworking, caring, funny and loving father and grandfather, as well as a cherished friend to many. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.