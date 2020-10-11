REPP, Richard Allen, 81, a gentleman in every sense of the word, died on October 1, 2020. "Dick" was born in Dearborn, Michigan, to Dorothy Caroline Evans Repp and Allen Bowman Repp on August 12, 1939. He is survived by his wife, Deborah MacArthur Repp; his three children from his marriage to Anne Schultz Repp, Kimberley Anne Repp (Guillermo), Charles Brandon Repp and Allen Bowman Repp II (Amanda); and grandchildren, Liam and Fiona.



He grew up in Dearborn, Michigan. He worked for the Ford Motor Company and graduated (A.B. in history) in 1963 from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he met Anne. He served his country from 1962 to 1969 in the U.S. Navy Reserve, which took him to Virginia. He served on active duty as an air controlman on the USS Boxer 1963 to 1965, and then attended Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William & Mary, graduating in 1968. In 1990 he earned a master's degree in humanities from the University of Richmond.



Following law school, Dick practiced civil law in Richmond, Virginia, for most of his professional life. He particularly enjoyed studying the U.S. Constitution, competing in spelling bees and always trying to use his legal knowledge for others' good.



But airplanes were his greatest love. Raised on aviation, Dick fondly remembered spending hours with his father, a pilot, in the air or just in "hangar talk." Soloing at age 16, Dick went on to get a commercial pilot certificate, instrument and multi-engine ratings and his flight instructor's certificate, compiling several thousand hours of pilot-in-command time. Later he would fly friends and family to the Bahamas, California, Outer Banks, Michigan, Colorado, weekend jaunts to New York City--wherever he could. Dick joked that he had "never left anyone up there."



Whether playing practical jokes on law firm partners, putting voices to the pets' thoughts or yes, telling lawyer jokes, he often smiled and made others smile.



Dick researched and authored articles in William & Mary Law Review, The Virginia Bar Association's News Journal, Flying magazine, as well as other publications, often combining his love of flying and the law. His treatise on medieval Animal Courts remains the gold-standard in its field. One amazed friend said Dick was the only person he knew who spoke conversational Latin.



He owed and dedicated the last 25 years of his life to service to others. He was a superb listener and never turned down a request for an empathetic ear or practical advice. In Deb's company, Dick particularly enjoyed traveling, long philosophical conversations, doting on their dogs and taking an active role in current events and politics. (Deb maintains that probably his only regret was that he didn't vote before he died.)



Per his wishes, Dick will be cremated and interred in Rice Creek Cemetery in Marshall, Michigan, with his parents. A memorial service is not planned at this time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.