



DEAL, Frank Caldwell, Jr., age 79, passed away on October 6, 2020. He was preceded by parents, Frank and Louise Deal; brothers, Walter and Bobby; and beloved son, Martin. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patsy; his son, Eric; and daughter, Elaine. He leaves five grandchildren, Alyssa, Nicholas, Brooke, Abigail and Makayla; and sister-in-law, Molly Rau of Baton Rouge, La. Frank graduated from Oxford Orphanage in North Carolina and served in the U.S. Air Force. After moving to Richmond, he graduated from VCU with a degree in business and economics. Frank was a CPA with his own firm, a member of several organizations including the VA Outer Banks. Frank's final resting place will be beside his son at Riverview Cemetery. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, at 2 p.m. for family and friends.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.