PARRISH, Anne Moore, 94, died at home on October 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Affectionately known as "Mo" for most of her life to family and friends, she was born in Richmond, Virginia, in 1926 to Charles Ellet Moore and Eleanor Eyster Moore. She graduated from St. Catherine's School in 1943, where she excelled in basketball and field hockey. She then attended Hollins College and R.P.I., now Virginia Commonwealth University, where she received her B.S. degree in Sociology in 1947. In 1948, she married the love of her life, William Joseph Parrish Jr. "Bill." Mo was raised and lived most of her life in Richmond, except for the 16 years she lived in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she moved with her husband, Bill, and their five children in 1964. Shortly after Bill died in 1979, Mo moved back to Richmond, where she worked for her beloved St. Stephen's Episcopal Church for 23 years. She retired in 2002.



In addition to her husband, Mo was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles Ellet Moore Jr. and William Cabell Moore; as well as her youngest child, Elizabeth Cabell Parrish Carroll, known as Liza. Mo is survived by her four children, Bill Parrish and his wife, Catherine, of San Rafael, Calif., Rick Parrish and his wife, Carol, of Charlottesville, Allison Parrish Koschak and her husband, Mike, of Richmond and Charlie Parrish and his wife, Ginnie, of Cary, N.C.



She is also survived by her grandchildren, Suzanne Parrish, Cami Parrish, Clay Parrish, Rees Parrish, Christina Copley, her husband, Michael and their two precious daughters, Emerson and Parker, Matt Koschak and his wife, Tess Engebretson and John Koschak, all whom she adored. They have all loved and respected each other dearly over the years. Mo had been a wise and loving matriarchal mentor for each of them. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sarah Kent Parrish; her former son-in-law, William Rex Carroll; as well as her lovable Australian Shepherd and namesake, Annie!



Mo had been an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and had enjoyed yoga twice a week and bridge with wonderful friends since her retirement. Her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and dear friends of all ages were so appreciative of Mo's kind, generous and fun-loving nature, which she never lost! Mo's example of gratefulness for all she had and a glass that was always half full were her gifts to all of us. We all send Mo the greatest of love and blessings for her next journey. She will carry all of our hearts with her.



A private family graveside service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.