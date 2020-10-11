GEDDES, Roland Bruce, 92, of Tappahannock, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday morning, October 9, 2020. A World War II Navy veteran, he graduated from N.C. State University and started a career at Virginia Forestry, where he became Regional Forester for northeast Virginia. Roland then transferred from Forester to Director of Division of Soil & Water Conservation, where he led Virginia's efforts in Chesapeake Bay Restoration. He was also a member of TVA Land & Water Program. Roland was a Fellow of both Society of American Forestry and Soil & Water Conservation Society – Hall of Fame. In 1987, he was named Man of the Year in Forestry by Virginia Forestry. Roland was given awards by Governors of the bay states, Mayor of D.C. and the EPA Distinguished Service award from Virginia Tech. The Virginia General Assembly named Roland the Nation's Professional Conservationist of the Year - NASCA Executor Director Emeritus. A former Eagle Scout, he served as scout Master in Tappahannock for several years and was give the Silver Beaver Award by B.S.A. He also received the State Farmer Award by the F. F. A. Roland was the public address announcer for 18 years for the Tappahannock football team. He received the President's Achievement Award by Virginia AG-Chemicals & Soil Fertility Assoc., NACD Professional Service Award, Distinguished Service Award by Conservation Partnership Operations Work Group, Outstanding Service for Soil & Water Conversation. Roland was a member of Smyrna Christian Church for 66 years, where he served as Elder, Treasurer, Sunday school teacher, Chairman of Board of the Church as well as District Chairman of Board for Virginia. He was one of the organizers of the Tappahannock Jaycees, former president of the King & Queen Ruritan Club and the Lions Club of Tappahannock. He served on the Board of the Three Rivers Soil & Water Conservation, Board of Essex Co. Wetlands and also the Zoning Board. Roland was a native of Caddo Co., Okla., and was preceded in death by his parents, William Hodge and Jewell Coker Geddes; and his brothers, Wilbert and Max. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty McKinney Geddes; sister, Carol G. Newman; brothers, Kenneth (Nancy) of Pinehurst, N.C. and Philip (Cindy) of Decatur, Ala.; several nieces and nephews; and two faithful friends, Louise Wilson and Tom Akers. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the graveside in Smyrna Christian Church cemetery, Bruington. If desired, a memorial contribution may be made to Smyrna Christian Church, 3655 Powcan Rd., Bruington, Va. 23023. Please be advised that current state guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.