PADIN, Victoria Jane, 60, of Midlothian, Virginia, transcended on October 8, 2020, after battling cancer for many years. Victoria put up a good fight while keeping her spirits high. Fiance, Ronald D. Graham. She is survived by her children, Victoria Ashley Padin, George Anthony Padin; by her mother and father, Jean Darlene and Harris E. Man; one sister, Rebecca Redfearn; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Due to her wishes, there will be a small gathering of just family. If you want to give, please donate to a charity of your choice
. Victoria was fond of planting trees and gardens.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.