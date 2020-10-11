ROSAMILIA, Leita Marie, 48, of Midlothian, Virginia, and formerly of Poughkeepsie and Buffalo, N.Y., passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas, after a battle with cancer. Born in Albany, N.Y., Leita was the daughter of the late Cheryl Rosamilia and Thomas Rosamilia. She was a 1990 graduate of Roy C. Ketchum High School and a graduate of University at Buffalo. Leita was employed by SunTrust Bank as a mortgage loan analyst. Leita had a great love for her country and a continuous desire to help others. She held a chair on the board for The Women of Moose Lodge 699. She put in countless hours of volunteer work with The National Cancer Society and her favorite organization, Wreaths Across America. Leita enjoyed gardening and tending to her roses. She loved her Buffalo Bills and Notre Dame Football. Leita was the fiance of Wilbur French. Leita was the sister of Dominic Rosamilia (Kimberly) of Spring, Texas; and proud aunt of Samantha and Giovanni Rosamilia. She is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 8901 Winterpock Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832, for family and close friends due to restrictions. Celebration of Life will follow at 12:30 p.m. at The Boathouse at Sunday Park located at 4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian, Va. 23112. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Wreaths Across America.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.