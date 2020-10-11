WEAVER, Phyllis Doyle, 91, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of the late Johnny Swanson and Lila Williams Doyle. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wylie Edward Weaver; her brother, Johnny Swanson Doyle Jr.; sisters-in-law, Jeannette M. Doyle, Shirley Doyle, Frances Doyle, Marie Doyle; and brother-in-law, T.J. Allen. Phyllis is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Graham Weaver; son, Tim Weaver (Kim); grandchildren, Brad Weaver (Deb), Brooke Morefield (Corey); great-granddaughters, Blair Elmore and Peighton Weaver; sister, Judy Allen; brothers, Roy E. Doyle, William Neal Doyle, Tommy Gene Doyle. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Greensville Memorial Cemetery starting at 11 a.m. with Rev. Larry Grizzard officiating. The family expresses sincere thanks to Hospice of Virginia and to special caregivers, Joyce Lynch and Erica Robinson.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.