Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Johnnie E. Lewis Sr.
LEWIS, Johnnie E., Sr., 86, of Chesterfield, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army and was the retired owner and operator of J. E. Lewis Contractor. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lewis; children, Regina Noel (Dusty), John Lewis (Shelly) and Angela Inge (Joe); three stepsons, Darryl (Tammy), Tony and Chris Fiorillo; 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Wednesday, October 14, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Oct
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Oct
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.