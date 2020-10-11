MORRISSETTE, Cora Ellen Winfree, 92, of Richmond, Va., fell asleep in Christ at home on October 9, 2020. She was a member of the Richmond Christadelphian Chapel and awaits the resurrection at the return of Jesus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Morrissette. She is survived by her children, Ellen Morrissette, Marsha Ghent (Alan), Randall Morrissette and Wayne Morrissette (Jennifer); grandchildren, Rachel Ghent, Lauren Turner (Samuel), Matthew Morrissette and Joshua Morrissette. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christadelphian Youth Camp or your local food bank.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.