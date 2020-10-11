GUYTON, Barbara Tye, of Richmond, widow of Lewis Christian Guyton, went home to be with the Lord on October 8, 2020. She was 86 years old. She leaves behind many who loved her, especially her grandchildren, Jason Cuthrell (Whitney), Tara Cuthrell, Kyle Cuthrell; and her new great-grandson, Christian Scott Cuthrell, who is named for Pawpaw. She will also be missed by her daughter, Karen Guyton Cuthrell (David); niece, Patsy Hargrove Smith; and many Guyton Family nieces and nephews; Barbara's dear friend of 72 years, Barbara Cobb Barker - they are sisters and friends for life. Barbara also leaves an angel caregiver who loved and cared for Barbara, Brenda Hall; as well as her beloved parrot, Okie. Her beloved sister, Marian, went home ahead of Barbara in October, 2017. The family asks that you remember Barbara as a loving grandmother who loved her grandchildren very much. A celebration of her life with friends and family will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., in Richmond, Va., at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14. Contributions can be made to Hunton Baptist Church in Glen Allen, Va., in memory of Barbara and Marian, two devoted sisters. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.