Richmond Times-Dispatch
Andrew Drew "Drew" Brown
BROWN, Andrew "Drew", 44, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away September 26, 2020, peacefully at home. Drew was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Jane Brown. Survivors include his wife, Chrystia; parents, Charlie and Judy Brown; sister, Jen (Ken) Hickey; brother, Jason (Ray Shaull); in-laws, Sharon (Dennis) Emma; sister-in-law, Catie; and very devoted friends, Ray Fernandez, Greg Fernandez, Will Cersley and Paul Bevan. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Affinity Funeral Service in Richmond, Va. A private celebration will be held in New York. Memorials may be made to https://gf.me/u/y3h9bx. Online guestbook is available affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23294
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
