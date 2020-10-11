Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Benjamin Gray Nelson
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
NELSON, Benjamin Gray, 81, of Henrico, Va., passed away on September 25, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1939, in Chesterfield County, to the late Eugene Carraway and Myra Clements Bobbitt Nelson. A United States Air Force veteran and graduate of The College of William and Mary in Virginia, he taught junior high school history before joining the National Park Service. After retirement, he and Patricia lived in Winston-Salem, N.C., until her passing last October.

Mr. Nelson is survived by his children, Julie Harwell Huneycutt (Don), Benjamin Gray Nelson II (Cameron), Jonathan Newton Nelson (Amy) and Victoria Elizabeth Nelson Fels (Eric); eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Anne Crews Nelson; his siblings, Eugene Carraway Nelson Jr., James Robert Nelson and Betty Jean Nelson Lewis; and his granddaughter, Anna Wesley Huneycutt.

A memorial service will be held at Ardmore Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, N.C., at a later date.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.