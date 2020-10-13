Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pamela Kay "Pam" Keffer
KEFFER, Pamela "Pam" Kay, 48, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sondra K. Keffer; and sister, Teresa Gail Keffer. She is survived by her father, Charles H. Keffer; brothers, Charles, Robert (Charmaine), Mark (Patricia) and Danny (Ashley) Keffer; and many nieces and nephews. Pam loved the Lord and cherished her family. Pain never dimmed her light and now it shines in eternity. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.