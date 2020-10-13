ANDERSON, Mary Johnson, 88, affectionately known as "Nana" and "Sis" to many, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 11, 2020. Mary was widowed in 1991 when she lost her beloved husband, Lorenza Henry Anderson. Having retired in 1996 with 42 years of service to Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company, Mary could be found spending recent days with her beloved great-grandchildren and family. Mary was the ninth child born to Emma Moses Johnson and Jasper Dennis Johnson. Her family's "Johnson Family Reunions" were an annual event she very much looked forward to each fourth of July, when the ten Johnson siblings and their families would gather. Mary was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Danny Lee Parnell; infant grandson, John Hunter Anderson; and her parents and nine siblings. Mary is survived by her daughter, Wanda Anderson Parnell; son, Terry Wayne Anderson; granddaughters, Kimberley Parnell, Bethany Peterson (Brad), Carolyn King (Andy) and Lauri Wilden (Bill); grandson, Ryan Parnell (Emily); and great-grandchildren, Archer and Bowen Parnell, Frank and Vince Wilden and Liam King. Mary was a member of Centralia Presbyterian Church for 66 years. In addition to her loving family, Mary leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 16, at Centralia Presbyterian Church, 4625 Centralia Road, Chester, Va. Christian burial in Dale Memorial Park immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Centralia Presbyterian Church.