MIDDLETON, Thomas O., 81, of Midlothian, passed away October 11, 2020. He is survived by his husband, David H. Mason; daughter, Christine D. Ravelo (Walter); son, Craig T. Middleton (Cristi); grandchildren, Andrew Ravelo (Amanda), Owen Ravelo, Ella Ravelo and Casey Terlecki (Josh); great-grandchildren, Michael, Holly, Max, Ethan, Bridget, Sawyer and Natalie; brother, Joe Middleton (Mona); and sister, Judith Mayse. Mr. Middleton retired from Media General as Director of Corporate Travel. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in the Hollywood Cemetery Mausoleum. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing if you plan to attend.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.