Lynn Howard Faber Jr.
FABER, Lynn Howard, Jr., 93, crossed over at home October 9, 2020. Lynn was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Charles. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Gray; and children, George (Fran), Charlie (Jill), Bill (Sandie), Sally (Tim), Jenny Gray (Steve); grandchildren, Mandy, Alicia (Matt), Andy (Nina), Carly, William (Abby), Olivia, Christopher, Matt, Scott and Jesse; six great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, daddy, granddaddy and great-granddaddy. He was a 1944 graduate of Glen Allen High School, proudly served in the U.S. Navy and retired from C&P Telephone Company after 36 years. He was a longtime member of North Run Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill Chapel. Service will be held Wednesday, October 14, at North Run Baptist Church, 2100 Lydell Drive, at 11:30 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
