VANDYKE, Donald Dailey, 92, of Winchester, Va., died peacefully and enfolded in love at his daughter's home.
Donald was born May 13, 1928, in Albany, Ohio; the son of the late Arthur O and Nancy Ethel Townsend VanDyke. He served his country in the United States Navy. Donald worked as an Electronics Technician and Trainer for Goldberg Company, Inc. in Richmond until his retirement. He was a devoted member of Skipwith United Methodist Church of Richmond.
Donald married Anna Nesmith VanDyke, September 13, 1952, in Norfolk, Va. Their marriage was an inspiration to couples of all ages.
Along with his wife; he is survived by his daughter, Rhonda VanDyke of Winchester; three grandchildren, Anna VanDyke Colby Barone (Matthew Barone) of State College, Pa. and their two children, Isaac Dailey Barone and Lincoln James Barone, Drew VanDyke Colby (Allison Burgess Colby) of Manassas, Va. and their two children, Hannah Marie Colby and Miriam Helen Colby and Austin VanDyke Colby (Caroline Bowman) of New York, N.Y.; and his sister, Mary Graham (Lloyd) of The Plains, Ohio.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by sisters, Lucille Carter (Jerry) and Jeanne Rose (David); and brothers, Edward VanDyke (Edith) and Roger VanDyke (Katherine).
A private family memorial service will celebrate his life.
Pop Pop will be remembered for his humility, his generosity, his smile and wink, his firm handshake, his pockets full of mints, his musical taste and dance moves, his determination to pick up the tab or fill up your tank and most of all for his love of his family, his wife and the Lord to whom he was always "truly grateful for all our many, many blessings."
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Skipwith United Methodist Church, 2211 Skipwith Rd., Richmond, Va. 23294.
.
.
