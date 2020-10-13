Menu
Mary "Mamie" Lee
LEE, Mrs. Mary "Mamie", age 91, of Richmond, departed this life October 4, 2020. She is survived by one son, Robert Lee; one grandson, great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nora Hampton (Ray) and Joyce Bradby; three brothers, James, Thomas and Ernest Cotman; a host of nieces and nephews, among them four devoted, Natricia Richardson, Portia Jones, Harold Hockaday Jr. and Gerard Hockaday; and cousins; brother-in-law, Harold Hockaday Sr.; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Interment Fort Harrison National Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.
October 13, 2020