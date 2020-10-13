VERGALES, Melvin, 95, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Mark, Howard and Andrew Vergales; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Brooke), Arielle, Elana (Buddy), Ellen (Brandon), Adam; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Ethan, Isobel, Aiden and Tess. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rhoda Vergales; parents, Abraham and Esther Vergales. A graveside service for Melvin will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either Beth Shalom Home, 1600 John Rolfe Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23238 or Holocaust Museum of Richmond, 2000 E. Cary St., Richmond, Va. 23223.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.