Jean A. Bryant
BRYANT, Jean A., 52, of Richmond, died October 8, 2020. Surviving are two sons, Charles R. and Dominque J. (Danielle) Bryant; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; two sisters, Tony Baker (Darrell) and Donna Harris (Kenneth); two brothers, Kevin and Wayne (Isabelle) Pearson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, October 14, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Robert Winfree officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
October 13, 2020