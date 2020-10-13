Menu
SPROUSE, Charles L., of Henrico, Va., passed away on October 12, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Fredericksen (Chris); son, Ronald L. Sprouse (Lois); six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, June Ferrell; brother, Eugene Sprouse; and dear friend, Katie Delp. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty S. Sprouse; and his son, Kenneth L. Sprouse. He served during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Navy, afterwards worked dutifully for Allied Signal/Honeywell for over 30 years. He was very active in both the Boy Scouts of America and American Legion Post 175. His remains rest at Bliley's – Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va., where the family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on October 14, 2020, after which a funeral service will be held October 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Those wishing to honor Charles may place a donation in his name with American Legion Post 175. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.
