Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Roney
RONEY, John, 60, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on October 9, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Alice G. Roney; siblings, Lloyd Roney Jr., Irvin Roney (Phyllis), Brian Roney, Joseph Roney; and sisters, Sonya Roney, Gina Roney; a host of nieces and nephews, Irvin Mitchell (Shwanda), Verna Roney, Brian Roney Jr., Jessica Christian (Mark), Evan Tillman, Destiny Roney and Ciera Roney; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd I. Roney Sr. No service will be held. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.