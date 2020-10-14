RONEY, John, 60, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on October 9, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Alice G. Roney; siblings, Lloyd Roney Jr., Irvin Roney (Phyllis), Brian Roney, Joseph Roney; and sisters, Sonya Roney, Gina Roney; a host of nieces and nephews, Irvin Mitchell (Shwanda), Verna Roney, Brian Roney Jr., Jessica Christian (Mark), Evan Tillman, Destiny Roney and Ciera Roney; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd I. Roney Sr. No service will be held. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.