CLARK, Phyllis May, 84, wife of Charles F. Clark of Stuarts Draft, Va., died October 10, 2020. She was born in Richmond, on September 8, 1936, daughter of the late William and Doris Oakley Clark.
In addition to her husband of 66 years; she is survived by her daughter, Nora Jean Clark Wermann and her husband, Mark, of Amelia; her son, William B. Clark and his wife, Karen, of Stuarts Draft; four grandchildren, Charles Wermann, Brian Wermann, Katelyn Clark and Mariah Clark; great-grandson, Cyrus Wermann; and sister, Betty Riddell of Tennessee.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her son, Charles F. Clark Jr. of Amelia; and two sisters.
Mrs. Clark's ashes will be interred at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Va.
.
.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, Va., is serving the family.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.