BELL, Mrs. Evelyn Harper, 90, of Glen Allen, Va., departed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home in Glen Allen, Va. She is survived by one son, Elwood Bell (Pearl); four daughters, Youlanda Ford (Edward), Mattie Allen (Roger), Denise Jackson, Veronica Grimes (Harthel); nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 12 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Powhatan. Rev. Dr. Gregory L. Beechaum Sr., pastor, officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.