HUNTER, Sandra, 69, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and grandmother. Sandra worked for the Chesterfield County School System for over 30 years. She is survived by her children, Jason (Caycee) Hunter and Jordan Hunter; grandsons, Bronson and Houston Hunter; brothers, Larry and Daniel Whitfield; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Bronson A. Hunter III; and parents, Hubert D. and Ilene D. Whitfield. Her Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.