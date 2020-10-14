Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Anderson
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1925
DIED
October 8, 2020
ANDERSON, Mary, 95, of Dawn, Va., departed this life October 8, 2020. Surviving are one daughter, Jearline A. Taylor; one son, James E. Anderson; two brothers, Edmond Baylor and Charles Fells; several grandchildren; goddaughter, Blondie Hunter; other relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside service Saturday, October 17, 12 p.m. at Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery. www.hwdabney.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 N. WASHINGTON HIGHWAY , Ashland, VA 23005
Oct
17
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Doris Ferguson
Friend
October 13, 2020
My sincere condolences! Heaven have gained another Angel!!
Robin Scott
Family
October 13, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Ava Green
October 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
October 14, 2020
I will always remember your kind heart and beautiful smile. You will be missed
Sharon Ferguson Dudley
Friend
October 12, 2020
Dear Jearline, Michael, Patricia, Allen and family. I was deeply saddened to hear of Aunt Jane's passing. The last time I spoke with her was on her 95th birthday. I always enjoyed our phone chats. Well, we can be certain that she is teaching the angels up above how to love. She so loved her family and all others she touched. I truly loved her and will miss her dearly. May God bestow his blessings upon her loved ones.
What a great lady she was!
Love, Sheila, Juan, and Charles
Sheila Evans
Family
October 12, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring comfort . Courage to face the days ahead. And loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
Jeanette Toliver
Friend
October 12, 2020
a loved one
October 10, 2020
To the Family

May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Mrs.Jane was a very loving person. I will never forgot the love she has always shown me. I had weekly conversations with her and I am missing them already. Just remember Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. With heartfelt sympathy. Love you all!
Eveline (Pudding) Harris Terrell
Family
October 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cathy Harris
Family
October 9, 2020