Dear Jearline, Michael, Patricia, Allen and family. I was deeply saddened to hear of Aunt Jane's passing. The last time I spoke with her was on her 95th birthday. I always enjoyed our phone chats. Well, we can be certain that she is teaching the angels up above how to love. She so loved her family and all others she touched. I truly loved her and will miss her dearly. May God bestow his blessings upon her loved ones.

What a great lady she was!

Love, Sheila, Juan, and Charles

Sheila Evans Family October 12, 2020