CICCONI, Bobby, died peacefully on October 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va., at the age of 57, after a long battle with cancer. Bobby Cicconi is survived by his sisters, Sophal Sdoeung, Soriya Sdoeung; and his brother-in-law, Sitha Pech. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews in Richmond, Va., Seattle, Wash. and Philadelphia, Pa. Bobby Cicconi was born on January 3, 1963, in Cambodia and came to Richmond, Va., in 1980. He lived in Richmond for 40 years and was employed by Embassy Suites for 25 years. Outside of work he enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family and listening to his favorite artist, Madonna. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life for a viewing on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, where funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 2506 Prestwick Circle, Henrico, Va. 23294.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.