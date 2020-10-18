DUKE, Elizabeth Foster, a longtime faculty member at Virginia Commonwealth University, died September 27, 2020 at her residence, Commonwealth Senior Living in Richmond. Known to her friends as Anne, Elizabeth joined the VCU English faculty in 1966 after receiving her Ph.D. in English from the University of Iowa and B.A. from Longwood College, now Longwood University and M.A. from the University of Virginia. Before going to Iowa, Anne had already shown an interest and ability in language studies. At Iowa, she was soon assigned to teach upper-level courses in Old English to Ph.D. candidates while still a student herself. In addition to her 33-year tenure at VCU, she also taught at numerous other venues in Central Virginia and the Tidewater areas. Among them were Westhampton College, Bainbridge Middle School, York County High School and Northern Neck Junior College in Lancaster County. She is survived by Maurice, her husband of 60 years; her sister, Barbara (Eddie); her brother-in-law, George (Kathy); her sister-in-law, Frances (Bill); her nieces, Susan and Colleen; and her nephews, Stephen and Brian. Services are private. Like the student-character in Geoffrey Chaucer's Canterbury Tales, "Gladly Would She Learn and Gladly Teach."



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.