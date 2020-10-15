Menu
Donald Ernest Dyer
DYER, Donald Ernest, 78, of Richmond.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
We were so sorry to hear of Don's passing. We remember him well from Sitter&Barfoot. He was Bobby's tablemate. Don was always so pleasant and talked about his family and especially his loving wife. Then I found out that he and Judy were living in Summerhill near my good friend, Ruth Morgan. Sending you love and prayers. Judy. Hold on to those good memories.
Bob and Barrie Schreck
October 14, 2020