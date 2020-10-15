Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rita Roane Winston
WINSTON, Rita Roane, 79, of Richmond, departed this life October 10, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Deborah Roane; sons, Taras and Darryl Winston; brother, Eugene Roane Jr.; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held October 16, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at March Funeral Home Chapel, and where live streaming will be available on our website. Interment Washington Memorial Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Oct
17
Celebration of Life
9:30a.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.