HERRIN, Peggy Spiller, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away on October 13, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, John Herrin; children, Kim Marinelli (Jeff), Cindy Rodgers (Chris), Carl "Hooty" Spiller (Mandy); stepchildren, John Herrin Jr., Christopher Herrin and Steven Herrin (Kristi); grandchildren, Lauren, Jeffrey, Colby, Mackenzie, Ethan and Carley; stepgrandchildren, Isabella, Ezra, Eli, Matthew, Ryan, Paige, Farrah and Aiden. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, October 16, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, in her memory.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2020.