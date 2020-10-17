LAYNE, Mary Louise, 94, of Mechanicsville, beloved mother and devoted wife, went to be with her LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST, Thursday, October 8. 2020. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Clifton Layne, to whom she was married 76 years. Known by all as "Nana," she impacted everyone she encountered with her words of encouragement, her ear for listening and her positive attitude during her journey here on earth. She was loved by all. You could not step one foot in her front door without her insisting you stay for a meal. She is survived by her children, Joan Dandridge, Betty Martin (Douglas), Clifton Layne Jr. (Sherilyn); six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and many loving friends. She was very active in her church teaching toddlers and adults, serving on many committees, and a true prayer warrior. Service will be held Monday, October 19, at 1 p.m. at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Family will receive friends at the church from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. MAY THE WORK SHE DID WHILE HERE ON EARTH SPEAK KINDLY OF HER!



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2020.