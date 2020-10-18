SCHAPERJAHN, Carol Baxter, 95, of Bon Air, Va., passed away on October 10, 2020. Carol was born on March 24, 1925, in Sloansville, N.Y., to the late Earl and Dorothy Baxter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joseph E. Schaperjahn; sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Charles Carter; brother and sister-in-law, Lauren and Jean Baxter. Carol is survived by her four daughters, Lindy Bowman (Bill), Holly Husted (Tom), Lori Noe (Steve) and Robin Schaperjahn (Dave Owen); son, Mark Schaperjahn (Nancy); grandchildren, Gray, Tyler (Mike), Matt (Liz), Jordan, Michah, Robyn (John), Kalyn (Noah), Lauren, Beth, Maggie (Joe), Cotter (Harley), Hayden, Mason (Emily), Matt and Mark; and great-grandchildren, Will, Lily, Johnny, Robert, Olivia, Ellie, Joe, Alice, Robbie, Bella and Florence. Carol and Joe both served in the United States Military during WWII, with Joe making his service a career. Carol and Joe lived in seven states and 11 different cities during their military careers. They first moved to Bon Air, Va., in 1960. Carol worked for Chesterfield Public Schools and retired in 1986. In retirement, Carol and Joe traveled throughout North and Central America; extended trips to Eastern and Western Europe, Israel, Egypt, China and Australia. They typically lived in their RV for five months a year, always returning to Bon Air for the spring. Carol will be buried beside her husband in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia in a private ceremony. You are welcome to sign the virtual guest register at www.blileys.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.