FERGUSON, Ruby Eleanor Keaton, Nana, as she was affectionately known, went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 7, 2020. She was the last living child of the late Ola Waddell and Kyle Keaton. Her husband of 65 years, James R. Ferguson (Pop), predeceased her; along with her siblings, Louise Gensler, Thelma Wilfong, Arthur Keaton, Ed Keaton; and her great-grandsons, Kaden and Mason Dodd. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Dodd and Sherry Shrader and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Joshua (Emily) Shrader, Rachel Shrader (Brian) Bock, Kyle Dodd, Kayla Goellner and Katelyn Dodd; great-grandchildren, Landon and James Shrader, Leighton Clay, Oliver and Brynn Dodd, Madden and Ella Bock; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Hinton, W.Va. (Class of 1946), she later made her home in Richmond, Va. A woman of many talents, she worked as an LPN, volunteered at the International Mission Board, was a small group leader for Community Bible Study, was a seamstress, homemaker and friend to many. Miller Memorial United Methodist Church and Bethany Place Baptist Church were both church homes to her in different seasons of her life. She was a woman of deep faith and a prayer warrior for her family and friends. She will be missed. The family is grateful for the compassionate care she received from Hospice of Virginia as well as her healthcare providers at VCUHS. Her life will be celebrated in a small service at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Home in Hinton, W.Va., on Thursday, October 22, 2020, and she will be buried beside Pop in Restwood Memorial Gardens. You may honor her with a contribution to one of her favorite charities which include Feedmore, Salvation Army and Mercy Ships. The family appreciates all the love and support they have received during her illness and passing.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.