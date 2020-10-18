Menu
Sandra Lynn Beadell
1943 - 2020
1943
2020
BEADELL, Sandra Lynn (Tarves), 77, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, with her husband and daughter by her side. Sandy fought a decade-long battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma with a gentle courage, kind, compassionate and lady-like demeanor which were her hallmark attributes. Sandy was born on April 3, 1943, in Reading, Pennsylvania. She was the eldest daughter of the late Frederick Stuart Tarves and the late Jean Sturgis Tarves. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, H. Briggs Beadell Jr.; her only daughter, Ashley Beadell Pinar (Ibo); her grandchildren, Catherine Calligan "Callie" Pinar and Briggs Arin Pinar; her sister, Nancy Tarves Wheeler; her niece, Courtney Wheeler Gonzalez (Lenin); her great-nephew, Aidin Gray Gonzalez, all of Midlothian, Va.; and her dear cousin, Philip Knause (Faye) and his children of Richmond, Va. Sandy was a graduate of Westhampton College- University of Richmond. Sandy had a rewarding career in teaching, and retired after 20 years from Chesterfield County Public Schools in 1995. She was most proud of being recognized for her commitment to teaching in the Who's Who Among American Teachers. She was a longtime member of Salisbury Country Club, where she played tennis. She was passionate about volunteer work, working with the Senior Center of Richmond, Planned Parenthood and most recently, Meals on Wheels which she participated in with her dear friend, Bonnie Willard. Sandy's greatest passion was spending time in the sun at her beloved Rivah home. Sandy fiercely loved her family and friends. She was a loving wife and mother and devoted "Nana." She truly put the needs of others above her own and was the best human example of purity and grace. As a result, she made everyone feel at ease and was a friend to many. Sandy was an elegant lady but had an edgy, fun, sarcastic sense of humor. Those who knew her were truly blessed. Sandy's family extends its heartfelt gratitude to her exceptional caregivers at both MCV and At Home Care and Hospice. In light of the ongoing pandemic, funeral services will be private. A memorial celebration for Sandy will be held at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 5540 Falmouth Street, Suite 101, Richmond, Va. 23230.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
I was so sorry to hear about Sandy's passing. She was a wonderful person. My mother was her teacher 's aide at Davis and she thought the world of Sandy and her teaching style. I know uour family will miss her.
Marilyn Pitha Varner
October 15, 2020
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
October 18, 2020