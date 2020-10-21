FIREBAUGH, JoAn Spigle, 89, passed away on October 10, 2020, after a brief illness, with her daughters by her side. Proud to be from West "By God" Virginia, JoAn (aka Mom, Gaga, "The Lady Gaga"), was born January 4, 1931, in Coopers, West Virginia, to Dexter Frazier McMullin and Stella Williamson McMullin. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Alene McMullin Flynn; first husband, Edward Spigle; second husband, Ray Firebaugh; son-in-law, Richard Gitlin; and a niece and nephew. JoAn grew up in Bramwell, West Virginia and graduated from Concord College (now University) in 1952. A lifelong learner, JoAn pursued post graduate studies at the University of Virginia and William & Mary. She taught in Hampton, Roanoke and Fairfax County. She finished her career inspiring students in geography, civics, creative writing, anthropology and history at Queen Anne School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. JoAn married Edward Spigle in 1955. She is survived by their daughter, Rebecca (Becky) Collie and her husband, Johnnie Collie. After Edward's untimely death, JoAn married Ray Firebaugh in 1966 and is survived by their daughter, Judith (Judy) Gitlin. In addition, she is survived by her grandsons, Taylor and Patrick Collie. Also holding a special place in her heart were Becky's friends, Judy Glenn, Cindy Szadokierski, Michele Williamson, Patricia Thornton and Kim Allan. JoAn had a smile for everyone she met and also a lot of stories to tell them. Smart and fierce, her many passions include the Redskins, bridge, crossword puzzles and books (usually reading three to four at a time). Her light will forever shine in our hearts. The family will receive friends at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Gove Rd., Mechanicsville, from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 23. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, at 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8154 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. Becky and Judy would like to send a special thank you to the ICU and Capital Caring Health staff at Parham Doctors' Hospital. Your care, compassion and love shown will never be forgotten. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.