Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barkley P. Lewis
LEWIS, Barkley P., 72, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Virginia S. Lewis; and his beautiful wife, Margaret. Barkley is survived by his three children, Scott, Shawn and Shannon (Derek); grandchildren, Chase, Jonah, Caleb and Harmony, who all knew him as "Papa B." He traveled the world and country during his employment with General Electric and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing billiards in his retirement. The family will receive guests from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Morrissett chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to The Department of Wildlife Resources through the following link, www.inmemof.org/Barkley-P-Lewis.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Oct
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 18, 2020