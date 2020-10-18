LEWIS, Barkley P., 72, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Virginia S. Lewis; and his beautiful wife, Margaret. Barkley is survived by his three children, Scott, Shawn and Shannon (Derek); grandchildren, Chase, Jonah, Caleb and Harmony, who all knew him as "Papa B." He traveled the world and country during his employment with General Electric and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing billiards in his retirement. The family will receive guests from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Morrissett chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to The Department of Wildlife Resources through the following link, www.inmemof.org/Barkley-P-Lewis
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.