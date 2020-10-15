Menu
Marguerite Spencer
SPENCER, Marguerite Patteson, "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16

Marguerite Patteson Spencer, of Midlothian, formerly of Scottsville, died October 10, 2020. She was born at Ransons in Buckingham County. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Samuel A. Spencer Jr.; her parents, Luther and Ethleen Patteson; her brother, Luther Willard Patteson; and sister-in-law, Estene Patteson. She is survived by her sister, Cynthia Douglas (Bobby) of Mississippi; her niece and caregiver, Sherri Patteson Ryan (Bill) of Richmond; niece, Susan McCall (Andy) of Birmingham; and nephews, Luther Willard Patteson Jr. (Julie) of Kansas, Stephen Patteson (Candace) of New York, Bobby Douglas Jr. (Christie) of Tennessee, Caleb Douglas (Penny) of Tennessee; and great-nieces, Leah Ryan Moser (Mike), Hannah and Emily McCall, Ella, Eden, Posey and Poppy Douglas, Maddison Douglas Coonrod (Spencer), Mary-Margaret Douglas Walley (Evan); great-nephews, Colin and Ian Patteson; and great-great-niece, Skylar Ryan. Marguerite retired from W.F. Paulett and Son, where she was secretary and part-owner. She made her profession of faith at the age of 10 at Sharon Baptist Church where she served as trustee, Sunday School teacher and other organizations. There will be no memorial service and the burial will be private.
I am deeply saddened to hear of your loss. I know that she is in her Heavenly Fathers arms resting and yet rejoycing. She was such a kind and soft spirit. May God give each of you peace and comfort during this time.
Michele Maxey-Frazier
October 14, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Marguerite's passing. She was a dear, sweet lady and a friend. She and Sam loved Scottsville and we have missed having them here. We are in prayer for the family.
Ann A Hamner
October 13, 2020
Marguerite and Sam were both so special to me. They were truly some of Scottsville finest. So glad our paths crossed. Blessings to her family.
Dot Ragland
October 13, 2020
Thomas and I are saddened to hear of Mrs. Spencer's passing. I have known her all my life and remember her well. Please accept our condolances.
JANET WOODS
October 13, 2020