DANIEL, Barbara Ann, age 86, was welcomed into heaven on October 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mason Pendleton Daniel Jr.; and sons, James Michael and Kenneth Frances. She is survived by her sons, Steve Allen, Mason Pat (Karen Daniel) and Christopher Glen (Penny Daniel); as well as four living grandchildren Fawn, Glen, Jennifer and Kenny. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren as well as one great-great-grandchild. A very special thanks to Alice Massengill, Judy Crowson and Heartland Hospice. Because of her love for her two dogs, Lily and Cody, please donate to a local SPCA in lieu of flowers. Services will be held at a later time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.