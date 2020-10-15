Menu
Donald Leigh Hubbard
HUBBARD, Donald Leigh, 72, of Richmond, departed his life October 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Sr. and Margaret Hubbard. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Darlene Williamson (Stacy), Kirstin Hughes (Leon) and Margaret Nelson (Frank); grandsons, Stacy Williamson Jr., Daniel Hughes and O'Shae Williamson; granddaughter, Kayla-Rae Nelson; great-granddaughter, Abrielle Oglesby; brother, Daniel Hubbard; sister, Cheryl Shepperdson; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at March Funeral Home Chapel. Live streaming will be available on our website. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes -- Live streaming will be available on our website.
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, Virginia
Daniel Hubbard
October 14, 2020