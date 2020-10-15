PAYNE, Mrs. Elaine Jenkins, 83, of Colonial Beach, passed away at her home Monday, October 12, 2020. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Norman and Dathal Martinie Jenkins, she lived for many years in Richmond before retiring to Colonial Beach. She trained for a career as an occupational therapist at Richmond Professional Institute, now VCU. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary and of the Holy Redeemer Anglican Church. Among her survivors are her sister, Connie Jenkins Herndon; nephew, James Herndon; niece, Dawn Herndon-Charles; and many other relatives and dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Lynn Watt Payne. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Holy Redeemer Anglican Church in Montross. A brief outdoor service a will follow at 1 p.m. at the family cemetery at Edgemont in King George. Online guestbook available at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2020.