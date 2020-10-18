APUZZO, Rev. Pasquale Jude "Pat", 71, of Richmond, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pasquale and Florence; and his sister, Dede. He is survived by his brother, Robert; and his best friend, John DeGiorgio. It is only appropriate that Pat died on the 58th anniversary of the opening of Vatican Council II, for as Pope John XXIII opened the windows of the church to let in fresh air, Pat helped so many open their heart to the presence of Jesus' love. He served God's people at Sacred Heart Cathedral, and the parishes of Sacred Heart, St. Patrick, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Elizabeth and St. Gabriel. He was priest secretary for Bishop Sullivan, and director of the Diocesan Offices of both Worship and Stewardship. A visitation for friends will be at Bliley's-Augusta, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a celebration of Pat's life at 6 p.m. Please be respectful to others by adhering to all current COVID 19 guidelines. Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations can be made to the pet rescue of your choice. Please join us for the ceremony via livestream at blileys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.