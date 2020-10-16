MARTIN, Carolyn Ramsey, 72, of Mechanicsville, Va., died on October 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Clifford Martin; and her parents, Edith East Ramsey and John William Ramsey Jr. She is survived by her brother, Merle Wayne Ramsey (Laura). She is also survived by her aunt, Lillie Ramsey Ledbetter; and numerous cousins and other beloved extended family; her goddaughter, Angie McKinney Rice; and devoted friends, Connie Harvey and Holly Caruso. The family would like to express gratitude to the caregivers at The Haven (Dijon House) for rendering excellent care to Carolyn following Ron's death. Carolyn joined the University of Richmond in 1973 as an assistant in the Office of the President. She became Director of University Services in 1989 and then Director of the Office of Network and Telecom Services. In 1998, she was appointed Executive Assistant to the President and Secretary to the Board of Trustees. She continued to serve as Executive Assistant until her retirement in February 2017. At the time of her retirement, she was awarded the Trustees' Distinguished Service Award, having previously been awarded the designation Secretary Emerita by the Board. During her more than 40 years at U of R, Carolyn provided wise counsel and assistance to four University Presidents. She provided leadership when the University hosted the Presidential Debate featuring President George H.W. Bush and candidates Bill Clinton and Ross Perot, and she was also instrumental in the university's hosting of President Barack Obama in 2011. Carolyn served as an ambassador for the University. She assisted President Ayers in planning and staging The Future of Richmond's Past, a collaborative effort of Richmond's historical and cultural organizations to commemorate the sesquicentennial of the Civil War and Emancipation. Together with Dr. Ayers she co-edited the book America on the Eve of the Civil War: A Virginia Sesquicentennial Conference in 2011. She was an alumna of the University of Richmond. She was an active volunteer and donor for the School and served on the SPCS Alumni Association Board of Directors, earning Emerita status. In 2001 Carolyn was awarded the School of Continuing Studies Gibb Family Distinguished Alumni Award. Carolyn was a beloved colleague who always had an adventurous spirit and was truly a lifelong learner. She will be dearly missed by the University of Richmond family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made through the Carolyn R. Martin Scholarship at the University of Richmond which was established in her honor by Mr. and Mrs. Weinstein upon her retirement. Contributions should be sent to: University of Richmond Office of Advancement, 114 UR Drive, University of Richmond, Va. 23173.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, 2020.