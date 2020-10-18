TILLER, Michael G., 69, of Henrico County, went to be with his Lord and Savior after a short illness Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born March 19, 1951 to the late Hoye and Irene Tiller. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his uncle, Linwood Tiller; and a son, Steve Parsons III. Mike worked as an iron worker with Local 28 for 10 years; Machinery Movers and Erectors for 27 years; and retired from Virginia Energy Power on February 1, 2019, after 11 years of service. He loved motorcycles and vacationing on the Rappahannock River with his family and friends. Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He leaves his wife of 41 years, Gloria; son, Jonathan Tiller; grandchildren, Sarah Parsons and Steven Parsons IV; mother of his grandchildren, Tammy Bowles (Paul); brother, Thomas Tiller (Nancy); sister-in-law, Anna Tyler; brothers-in-law, Johnny Schneider (Shirley) and Philip Lowery; and many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 19, at Affinity Funeral Service – Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, in the funeral home chapel. Following the service Mike would ask you come take a ride to his final resting place at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.