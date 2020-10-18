GOOSS, Lawrence, Jr., "Larry," 90 years old, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate, Carolyn M. Gooss; his parents, Lawrence and Margaret; his sister, Sue; and his brother, George. He is survived by brother, Donald Gooss; his children, Sandi Perry, Larry Gooss III, Chuck Gooss; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Larry was an Eagle Scout and active in the Boy Scouts for over 60 years. He was active in AARP and a dedicated member of the Church of the Creator Episcopal Church in Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
or to The Episcopal Church of the Creator, 7159 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, 804-746-8765.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.