JEFFERSON, Charles Edward, Jr., 50, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, October 11, 2020, in a Richmond hospital. He is survived by his mother, Minnie Jefferson; son, Charle E. Jefferson III; grandson, Zamir Carter; two sisters, Angela Marrow and Anita Jefferson, all of Richmond; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, 15001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, where he will be viewed on Saturday, October 17, from 12 to 7 p.m. Remains will lie in state on Sunday, October 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 2311 Ford Ave., Richmond, where services will be held at that time. Rev. Marvin Jefferson pastor officating. Interment Fowlkes Family Cemetery, Crewe, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.