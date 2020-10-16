PETTIE, Kathryn Rose, 69, of Chester, Va., passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Born in Takoma Park, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William Lewis Bean Jr. and Betty Jane Gelsleichter Bean. Mrs. Pettie is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Charles E. Pettie; two sons, Randy S. Pettie and wife, Katie and Steven E. Pettie; two grandchildren, Megan and Christopher Pettie; two sisters, Susan Williams and husband, William and Debbie Stokes and husband, Shawn; a brother, David Bean and wife, Carol; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Centralia Cemetery, 10000 Hopkins Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation by visiting www.komen.org
