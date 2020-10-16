LEGANO, Skyler George, age 12, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Shane and Emily Legano; sister, Zoe; grandparents, Ezra and Mary Padow and Marsha Knox. Skyler was a brilliant individual who attended Rudlin Torah Academy. He was an avid gamer, especially with Fortnite. He loved his family and enjoyed watching movies. He also had a passion for the culinary arts. A funeral ceremony will be private but people can go to blileys.com
to get the link for the live stream which will start at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16. The family will recieve friends and family from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Chai Lifeline, Massey Cancer Center, Rudlin Torah Academy or Noah's Children.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.