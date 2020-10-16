EPPERLEY, Laura Guyton, 65, of Mechanicsville, passed away October 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Phyllis Guyton. She is survived by her brothers, Russell (Nancy) and David (Kim); her nephews and nieces, Tyler (Alyxandra), Davan, Charles (Danielle), Joseph (Cassie) and Sara; a great-nephew and nieces, Jaxon, Hadley, Cecilia and Adeline; and her beloved cat, Bentley. Laura was a member of Leigh Street Baptist Church. She was an animal lover and nature enthusiast. A graveside service will be held at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 7252 Beulah Church Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hanover Humane Society.